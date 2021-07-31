Stephens Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.91. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 181,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

