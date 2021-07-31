Stephens Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stephens from $172.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $171.31 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wingstop by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.