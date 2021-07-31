Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 13,500 Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 46.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 84.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.01. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

