Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 11,108 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $8.01 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

