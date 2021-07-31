Stifel Financial Corp Invests $112,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

PSCE opened at $6.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

