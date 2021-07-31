Stifel Financial Corp Invests $92,000 in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 148.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $7.77 on Friday. O2Micro International Limited has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

