Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,428 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.55 million, a P/E ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

