Stifel Financial Corp Sells 34,504 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

