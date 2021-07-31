Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.55 million.

