Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 52.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,544,196 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.