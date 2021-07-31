STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €34.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.17 ($44.91).

STM opened at €34.54 ($40.64) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

