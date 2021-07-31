StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 958.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

