StoneX Group Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,602,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

