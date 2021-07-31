StoneX Group Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after buying an additional 713,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,612,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,132,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.