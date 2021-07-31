StoneX Group Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 110.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $100.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

