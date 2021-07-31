StoneX Group Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $83.28 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $83.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

