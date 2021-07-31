StoneX Group Inc. Has $686,000 Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.18% of NewAge worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NewAge by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NewAge by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24. NewAge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NewAge Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.