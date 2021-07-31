StoneX Group Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.