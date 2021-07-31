StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

