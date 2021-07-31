StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,110 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.15 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04.

