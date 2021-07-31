StoneX Group Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 333.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 36,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON opened at $233.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

