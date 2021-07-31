StoneX Group Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $83.58.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

