StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

