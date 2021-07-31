STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $36.19 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

