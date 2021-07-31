STRAKS One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $30,872.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,752.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06136758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.11 or 0.01329541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00352050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00125814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.41 or 0.00582977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00344109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00273222 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

