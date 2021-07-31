Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.86. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

