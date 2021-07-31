Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA opened at $79.29 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.