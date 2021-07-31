Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.12 ($94.26).

SAX stock opened at €66.70 ($78.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €56.95 ($67.00) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

