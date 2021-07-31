Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 87.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of 92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.