Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOHVY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

