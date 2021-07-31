Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

SOHVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

SOHVY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

