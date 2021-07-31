Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after buying an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after buying an additional 640,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $72.71 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

