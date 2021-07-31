Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

