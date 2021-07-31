Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FedEx by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $279.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.91. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $167.99 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

