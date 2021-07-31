Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,080 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

