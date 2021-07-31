Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $352,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.