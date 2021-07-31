Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,577,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,375,000.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

