Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 3,080,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 374,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 684,955 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

