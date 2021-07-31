Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $126.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

