Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

