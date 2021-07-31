Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $63.79 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.26.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

