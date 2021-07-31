Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,364.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.