Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $98.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.

Power Integrations stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.85. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

