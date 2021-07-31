Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

SWDBY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

