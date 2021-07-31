Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYBX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.