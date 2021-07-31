T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.75.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

