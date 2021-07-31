T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

