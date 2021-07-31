T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. 6,600,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

