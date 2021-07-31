Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

