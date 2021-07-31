Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at KeyCorp

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $261.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.